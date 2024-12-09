MHP investigates fatal crash on Highway 50 in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement is investigating a deadly crash out of Clay County.

Early Sunday morning, Dec. 8, around 1:09 a.m. the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 50 in Clay County.

38-year-old Cedrick J. Powell of West Point was traveling west on Highway 50 when the 2001 Honda Accord ran off the right side of the highway and collided with a utility pole.

Powell received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

