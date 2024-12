MHP investigates Lowndes Co. accident that left one person dead

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement is investigating a deadly Pedestrian incident.

The accident happened over the weekend on Highway 50 East near Eulie Drive in Lowndes County.

At this time the identity of the victim has not been released.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

