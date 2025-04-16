MHP investigates multi-car crash on HWY 82 in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A serious accident leads to another crash, a traffic jam, and a child being flown to a Birmingham hospital.

This is what traffic looked like for over an hour on Highway 82 in Lowndes County this morning, April 16.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a Honda Accord collided with the back of a Kia Soul in the westbound lane.

The driver of the Honda was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle.

There were two children and a driver in the Kia. The driver and one child were taken to Baptist Golden Triangle.

The second child was flown to UAB.

A witness told WCBI that a red truck and a black truck collided while possibly looking at the initial wreck.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

