MHP investigating double fatality crash

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A morning commute turns deadly after a head on collision in Union County.
Troopers say it happened on Interstate 22 near Myrtle around 10 a.m. Friday morning.
Jerome Young, 48, of Nettleton and Mervyn Epsman, 79, of Warrior, Alabama were both killed in the crash.
MHP says Young was driving east in the west bound lane of I-22 when he hit Epsman head on.
Both were pronounced dead on scene.
The crash is still under investigation with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.