MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi Highway Patrol has been busy over the past two days.

Troop F in New Albany is reporting 196 weather-related service calls.

Troop G in Starkville is reporting 73 weather-related service calls.

They have responded to 695 incidents across the state in a 24-hour span.

MHP is advising if you do not have to get on the road don’t.

If you do have to get out, take it extremely slow and pay attention to your surroundings.