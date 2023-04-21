MHP, Itawamba County deputies search for missing man

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help to find a missing man.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 19-year-old Hunter Ray Patterson of Mantachie.

Patterson is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 148 pounds.

He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Patterson was last seen Wednesday in the 4100 block of River Road in Mantachie.

He was wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans and was driving a 2001 gray or silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo with an Alabama License plate: 41HG187.

If you know where Hunter Ray Patterson is, call the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter