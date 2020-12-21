MHP kicks off their “Home for the Holidays” safety campaign

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – State troopers kick off their “Home for the Holidays” safety campaign this week.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says its holiday travel enforcement period begins Wednesday and will end at midnight on Sunday.

Troopers are reminding people to stay off their cell phones, don’t drink and drive, and wear a seat belt.

During the 2019 Christmas enforcement period, MHP investigated more than a hundred crashes, which included three deaths.

With rain in the forecast, troopers say check your vehicle and road conditions before leaving home.