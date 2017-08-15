MHP Names Victims Of Oktibbeha County Crash

STARKVILLE (WCBI) – Two Louisville residents have been identified as the victims of the Tuesday morning fatal crash just outside the Starkville city limits.

MHP Master Sergeant Criss Turnipseed says 40 year old Tequila Spears of Louisville and front seat passenger, 69 year old Betty Boyd also of Louisville were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Oktibbeha County Coroner. Spears was heading east on Highway 82 when her SUV left the road and drove down the embankment into the woods. The wreck occurred about 1/2 mile east of the Clayton Village exit.

A 23 month old child in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries.