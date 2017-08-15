MHP Names Victims Of Oktibbeha County Crash

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

STARKVILLE (WCBI) – Two Louisville residents have been identified as the victims of the Tuesday morning fatal crash just outside the Starkville city limits.

 

 MHP  Master Sergeant Criss Turnipseed says 40 year old Tequila Spears of Louisville and front seat passenger, 69 year old Betty Boyd  also of Louisville were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Oktibbeha County Coroner.  Spears was heading east on Highway 82 when her SUV left the road and drove down the embankment into the woods.  The wreck occurred about 1/2 mile east of the  Clayton Village exit.

A 23 month old child in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Comment on this Story

Related News

22 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Some Trim Cane Assoc. Customers Will See Water Interruption
Read More»
27 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Man Accused Of Kidnapping Realtor In Monroe County
Read More»
Highs Wednesday
46 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Typical August Weather Pattern
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup