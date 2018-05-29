MHP: Number of drivers not wearing seatbelt increases this Memorial Day

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – State troopers report only a single fatality on state highways over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

However, there was a big increase in the number of people not wearing their seatbelt.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s “Drive to Survive” campaign saw highway patrolmen write more than 5,900 tickets.

More than 800 of those included seatbelt or child restraint citations.

Only about 200 were written last year.

The lone fatal crash happened in Winston County Monday afternoon.

There were also 109 DUI arrests during the travel enforcement period which started Friday and ended at midnight Monday.