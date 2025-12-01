MHP releases traffic numbers from recent Thanksgiving Holiday

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol had a busy Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Period.

According to MHP, over the course of almost 5 days, MHP issued a total of 6,492 citations, made 85 DUI arrests, and cited 577 drivers for seatbelt and child restraint violations.

MHP also investigated 243 crashes resulting in 43 injuries, with two fatal crashes and two deaths occurring in Walthall and Lincoln Counties.

The holiday travel period started Wednesday, November 26, at 5 pm and ran through Sunday, November 30, at 12 am.

For the 2024 Thanksgiving Holiday Travel period, MHP issued 6662 citations, made 80 DUI arrests, and cited 629 drivers for seatbelt and child restraint violations.

