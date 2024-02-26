MHP reportedly finds 1,200 lbs. of pot at traffic stop in Pontotoc Co.

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol took over half a ton of pot off the streets.

Sunday, MHP pulled a van over for careless driving in Pontotoc County.

The driver reportedly told troopers he was hauling medical supplies from California to North Carolina.

A K9 alerted on the van.

A search reportedly turned up 20 pounds of cannabis concentrate, 5,500 suspected items of drug paraphernalia, and 1,200 pounds of marijuana.

The driver was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana and distribution of paraphernalia.

