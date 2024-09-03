MHP reports 15 fatalities over Labor Day weekend

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – It was a busy and deadly holiday weekend on Mississippi highways, as 15 people died in crashes.

Two deadly crashes happened in Grenada County.

The first happened on August 30 on Highway 8. That’s where 62-year-old Barry Campbell died.

The next accident happened on September 1 on Highway 7. State troopers said the vehicle 18-year-old Robert Noah of Jackson was driving collided with a Jeep Wagoneer.

Noah died at the scene. A passenger in the Wagoneer, 74-year-old Lizzie Tucker of Richmond, Texas, was also killed.

On Monday, there was a collision between an SUV and an ATV that killed a father and son.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 365.

82-year-old Billie Moss and 61-year-old Billie Moss Jr., both from Tishomingo, died as a result of the accident. Both men were on the ATV.

The other fatal crashes happened in Stone, Wilkinson, Issaquena, and Warren Counties.

Seven people were killed on Interstate 20 in Warren County after a bus crash.

Troopers wrote more than 7,100 tickets and made 122 DUI arrests during the Labor Day Holiday Travel Period.

