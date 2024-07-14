MHP reports semi-truck hanging off bridge in Tremont

The incident happened on Interstate 22 in the Westbound lane in Tremont near Exit 113.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports a semi-truck crash in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 13 in Itawamba County.

The back side of the truck was hanging off the bridge.

All lanes were blocked around 6:53 Saturday morning.

Around 10:18 a.m. the crash was cleared and the roadway was back open.

MHP says the injuries are non-life threatening.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash.

