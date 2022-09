MHP says 270 people arrested for impaired driving over holiday weekend

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol says 270 people were arrested for impaired driving during the Labor Day weekend.

The holiday travel period ran from Friday to Monday at midnight.

Just over 10,000 tickets were issued.

There 143 crashes across the state, three of which were fatal.

The fatal accidents happened in George, Washington, and Lauderdale counties.