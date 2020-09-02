MHP says Labor Day Travel Enforcement patrols will begin Friday

NORTHEAST, Miss. (WCBI) – Labor Day is right around the corner and that means law enforcement will be out in full force.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced plans to begin Labor Day Travel Enforcement Period Friday at 12 a.m.

- Advertisement -

The enforcement period will conclude Monday, September 7 at midnight.

During the 2019 Labor Day holiday, MHP investigated 131 crashes and 3 fatalities.

Officers also made 216 D.U.I. arrests.

“We’re just out here to save lives. Last year we investigated, the highway patrol, three deaths, and again, we’re not satisfied until that number is at zero. We really need the public’s help in getting that number to zero,” said Sgt. Derrick Beckom.

Troopers said driving while impaired can lead to loss of employment, legal fees, and possible jail time.