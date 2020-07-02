MHP Steps Up Patrols During July 4th Holiday

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) -You can expect to see more state troopers on the highway during the July 4th holiday.

Beginning Thursday at midnight, all available Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers will be conducting patrols and checkpoints.

The holiday travel period also kicks off MHP’s “Drive Right Mississippi” campaign. It focuses on enforcing the left hand lane law and watching for distracted and impaired driving, speeding, and seatbelt usage.

The holiday travel period runs from midnight Thursday through Sunday.

The “Drive Right” campaign runs until the the end of the month.