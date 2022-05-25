MHP to have stepped up patrols, safety checkpoints Memorial Day Weekend

Troopers will be looking for impaired drivers and other violations

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be taking steps to make sure motorists have a safe Memorial Day weekend.

There will be increased patrols on the roadways during the Memorial Day Weekend, along with safety checkpoints set up across the state.

Troopers will be looking for impaired drivers, and making sure motorists are buckled up. Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee of Troop F says it’s all about keeping the roadways safe during the Memorial Day weekend.

” Let’s do those small things to make it to where this can be one of the best holiday seasons we’ve had, with this being the first part of summer, kickoff of summer, that’s just the things the Highway Patrol wants folks to do and understand, that we’re not out there to rain on their parade but to make sure they’re safe so they have a good time,” SSG. McGee said.

Last year there were no fatalities in the Troop F District during the Memorial Day weekend. That enforcement period runs from midnight May 26th to midnight Sunday.