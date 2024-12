MHP to patrol during New Year’s Eve holiday period

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The New Year Holiday Travel Period is underway in Mississippi.

State troopers will use high-visibility patrols and safety checkpoints to ensure safe driving.

This high enforcement time started this morning and will wrap up at midnight.

Law enforcement is encouraging everyone to wear a seat belt and have a designated driver if needed.

