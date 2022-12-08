MHP Trooper faces misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCBI) – A Mississippi Highway Patrolman is facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Tuscaloosa.

A Tuscaloosa Police spokesperson said 29-year-old Steven Jones turned himself in at TPD this morning and was served a warrant for third-degree domestic violence/harassment.

He was released on bond.

WCBI was told that Jones filed an emergency protection order in Lowndes County last month against the same person that filed charges against him in Tuscaloosa.

A court date has not been set in Tuscaloosa Municipal Court.

Jones is assigned to Troop G in Lowndes County.

In a statement this afternoon, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that “MDPS and the Mississippi Highway Patrol have been made aware of this incident. This is both an open investigation and a personnel matter. MHP and MDPS will offer no comment at this time.”

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter