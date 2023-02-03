MHP Troopers arrest man wanted in connection to Macon shooting

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a Macon shooting has been arrested.

Jermaine McCloud is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

He was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol during a traffic stop yesterday.

The shooting happened on Jefferson Street.

A police report said there was an argument at a gas station and then the victims left.

A short time later they reported shots being fired from a green Honda.

There was damage to the victim’s vehicle but no one was injured.

Bond for McCloud was set at $100,000.

