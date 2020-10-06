MHP Urges Safety Around School Buses

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -The Mississippi Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to use extra caution around school buses.

Sgt. Derrick Beckom with Troop G says they have received complaints from people concerned about drivers not stopping when buses are loading and unloading students.

Mississippi law requires motorists to stop at least 10 feet from a school bus during loading. The law also states that drivers must not proceed until the stop sign on the side of the bus is retracted.

Anyone caught illegally passing a school bus could face fines or driver’s license suspension.