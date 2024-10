MHP’s “Trunk or Treat” event moved to later day due to weather

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Weather is moving some spooky Halloween events.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Trunk or Treat is moving to the night of October 30.

It will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., on East Lee Boulevard.

Troop G is hosting the spooky for all to come and enjoy.

Again, this event will be held Wednesday evening in Starkville.

