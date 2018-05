MHSAA Baseball State Championship Schedule

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI/MHSAA) — The first pitches of the high school baseball state championship are set for this week at Trustmark Park.

****All Games Will Be Broadcasted on MyMS channel in the WCBI viewing area. CHECK LOCAL LISTINGS*****

- Advertisement -

Tuesday, May 15

1:00 PM Class 1A Game 1 Smithville vs. Nanih Waiya

4:00 PM Class 3A Game 1 North Pontotoc vs. St. Andrew’s

7:00 PM Class 5A Game 1 Lewisburg vs. Hattiesburg

Wednesday, May 16

10:00 AM Make-up game (if necessary)

1:00 PM Class 2A Game 1 East Union vs. St. Joseph

4:00 PM Class 4A Game 1 New Hope vs. Vancleave

7:00 PM Class 6A Game 1 DeSoto Central vs. George County

Thursday, May 17

10:00 AM Make-up game (if necessary)

1:00 PM Class 5A Game 2 Lewisburg vs. Hattiesburg

4:00 PM Class 3A Game 2 North Pontotoc vs. St. Andrew’s

7:00 PM Class 6A Game 2 DeSoto Central vs. George County

Friday, May 18

10:00 AM Game (if necessary)

1:00 PM Class 1A Game 2 Smithville vs. Nanih Waiya

4:00 PM Class 2A Game 2 East Union vs. St. Joseph

7:00 PM Class 4A Game 2 New Hope vs. Vancleave

Saturday, May 19

TBD Game (if necessary)

TBD Game (if necessary)

TBD Game (if necessary)

TBD Game (if necessary)

TV Affiliates (Thursday and Friday games only)

Biloxi/Gulfport – WLOX – Bounce 13.3

Hattiesburg – WDAM – BOUNCE 7.3

Jackson – ME TV – WAPT channel 16.2

Memphis, TN – WLMT – CW 30.2

Meridian – WMDN – BOUNCE 24.2

Tupelo – WCBI – MY MS – Channel 4.2

Livestreaming (All games)

Available on the NFHS Network’s Mississippi channel

www.misshsaa.tv