MHSAA Basketball State Championship Schedule

*****GAMES WILL BE BROADCASTED ON THE MYMS CHANNEL. CHECK LOCAL LISTINGS*****

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — The MHSAA state championships beginning Thursday at the Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford.

THURSDAY

Class 1A Girls – Pine Grove vs. Baldwyn – 1 PM

Class 1A Boys – Ingomar vs. Baldwyn – 3 PM

Class 4A Girls – Ripley vs. Moss Point – 5 PM

Class 4A Boys – Raymond vs. Greenwood – 7 PM

FRIDAY

Class 2A Girls – Calhoun City vs. Coahoma County – 1 PM

Class 2A Boys – Coahoma County vs. Potts Camp – 3 PM

Class 5A Girls – Columbus vs. Brookhaven – 5 PM

Class 5A Boys – Callaway vs. Center Hill – 7 PM

SATURDAY

Class 3A Girls – Ruleville Central vs. Senatobia – 1 PM

Class 3A Boys – Velma Jackson vs. St. Andrew’s – 3 PM

Class 6A Girls – Olive Branch vs. Clinton – 5 PM

Class 6A Boys – Starkville vs. Murrah – 7 PM