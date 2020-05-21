MHSAA To Begin Summer Activities June 1st

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — The Mississippi High School Activities Association has cleared the way for summer athletic activities to begin June 1st.

The executive committee announcing on Thursday that activities are clear “pending Governor Tate Reeves’ upcoming announcement on a date to reopen all Mississippi school facilities. Athletic coaches and activity directors must confirm with their school and/or district administrators that a specific school facility is open and available for use.”

The MHSAA also canceled all competition for the summer between different schools, but activities such as 7-on-7 football practices can be held as an intrasquad.

Read the release, as well as the guidelines set for summer activities, here: https://bit.ly/3e5GFrC