MHSAA Releases Fall Sport Guidelines

CLINTON, Miss. (MHSAA) — Note: This is not an exhaustive list and there might be additional steps in each community to help prevent the spread of virus. Even when taking all precautions, there will still be risk of transmitting illnesses. Everyone should stay vigilant about the health of members of their teams. These guidelines are to be integrated with the NFHS guidelines and the MHSAA Mississippi Sports Medicine guidelines. The situation with Covid-19 is rapidly changing. Please keep up with the latest from the CDC and the Mississippi Department of Health.

- Advertisement -

Stadiums/Gyms

Attendance policy & quarantine procedure will be determined before team competition begins and at the appropriate time

Post social distancing signs inside & outside of facility

No mask no entry

All game day personnel involved in the athletic event should be screened prior to working the event. Game day personnel include, but are not limited to, chain crew, officials, athletic trainers, timers, judges, scorers, ball boy/girl, etc.

Hand sanitizing stations

On duty personnel wear mask/gloves

Any auxiliary persons (ticket takers, concession stand workers, security, media, and volunteers) should be screened prior to working an athletic event. Method of screening may be determined by host school

Any auxiliary participant who experiences any symptoms of COVID-19 should follow CDC and MDH guidelines before being allowed to work an event

Restroom attendant mask/gloves

Concession stand workers mask/gloves

Create a plan for line management at concession stands

Establish a plan for proper food preparation per FDA/CDC guidelines for food

Use single-serve condiment packets

Only clock operator & PA announcer in the press box

Have PA announcer broadcast social distance reminders

Restrict pedestrian flow in common areas

Create media guidelines and communicate these prior to and at each event

Dressing Rooms

Sanitize before and after

Size of facility should be large enough to social distance

Time spent in dressing room for home/away team should not be excessive

Band & Spirit Teams

Band will travel to away games at discretion of school administration

Band must wait until both teams exit field at halftime before entering

Cheer teams spaced on sidelines for social distancing (stunt with admin approval)

Dance teams spaced on sidelines for social distancing

No visiting before/after game or half-time between schools

These groups should always remain separate from game participants and remain away from the fans or non-group members

Venues

It is an expectation member schools will comply with CDC, MDH, and local health agencies related to best practices for facilities

When possible, team bench areas should be arranged so access is for team personnel only. In addition, bench areas should accommodate proper physical distancing. When not feasible, other mitigation methods, such as facial coverings may be implemented.

Revise team drop-off/pick-up procedures to allow for social distancing

Eliminate team walks through fan zones

Use gofan.co for digital ticket sales

Establish designated parking areas for team buses/equipment trucks

Discourage congregating in parking lots before/after event

Address social distancing with tailgating

Host schools should communicate prior to an event the local restrictions regarding mitigation of COVID-19 to the visiting team, officials, media, fans, etc.

Communication between member schools should also include, but is not limited to, information regarding parking, concessions, locker rooms, ticketing, payment methods, entrance/exit gates, band, cheerleaders, etc.

Post new guidelines on school website & social media throughout the season

Re-assess current policies for inclement weather during an event

Officials

Host schools should provide contest officials an area to enter and exit separate from fans when possible. Officials should be provided a dressing and meeting area that has been cleaned and disinfected prior to their arrival that provides for appropriate spacing between individuals

Officials’ table should be limited to essential personnel which includes home team scorer and timer with a recommended distance of 3 to 6 feet between individuals. Visiting team personnel (scorer, statisticians, etc.) are not deemed essential and may need to find an alternative location. The number allowed at the officials’ table is determined by the space available at the table. When physical distancing cannot be maintained, facial coverings are suggested.

Officials should have their own labeled, beverage container, and these should be brought onto the field or court for their use during time outs or breaks.

Transportation

Local school system and school administration may determine the safest way to travel to and from contests in accordance with CDC, MDH, and their local health department

When physical distancing cannot be maintained, facial coverings are suggested

Assigned seating is suggested

Contest

MHSAA bylaws allow non-traditional students (virtual) to participate in athletics if they have met all other MHSAA eligibility requirements.

However, local school system(s) may have more restrictive guidelines. If a school or school system prohibits virtual school students from athletic/activity participation, it is a local school decision.

Whether a school campus is open or closed regardless of the instructional model {traditional, blended, virtual, remote learning}, in the event any contest is not played during the regular season the game will be forfeited game by the team whose school is not participating, and the other team will be awarded a “win”. In this case, no fines or forfeitures will be assessed.

If a school is not able to participate in a contest, the local school principal must notify the MHSAA Executive Director in writing.

Mitigation Strategies

When physical distancing cannot be maintained facial coverings are suggested

It is suggested that students avoid close contact with others and maintain a physical distance of six feet or greater. Close contact is considered being within 6 feet for 15 minutes.

Those who have been exposed to COVID-19 (regardless of where the exposure occurred) should follow protocols set forth by the CDC, MDH, and their local health department.

Any student with a prior confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis should receive a negative COVID-19 by their medical provider before returning.

Any time physical distancing cannot be maintained by students, coaches, spectators, etc. wearing a facial covering is suggested. This includes sidelines, benches, etc. for all contest participants.

Only school personnel, certified coaches, athletic trainers, and student-athletes should be present during practices. Attendance of non-essential personnel is not recommended until further notice.

NOTE: Information contained within this document is best practices and is provided for general guidance only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional or medical advice. The MHSAA will continue to work with state officials and other related agencies to determine potential modifications. As information and data are updated, the MHSAA will adjust accordingly.