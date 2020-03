COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — The Mississippi High School Athletics Association announcing, Monday, that all athletics and fine-arts activities will be suspended through March 29th.

The MHSAA will also be reviewing sports championship events and possible action could come in terms of new dates and venue sites.

To see the full release, click here: https://www.misshsaa.com/2020/03/16/all-mhsaa-competition-and-practice-suspended-through-march-29/