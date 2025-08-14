Michael Edwards takes role as new police chief in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department has a new chief.

After former Chief Avery Cook’s retirement, Chief Michael Edwards officially took the role on Tuesday, August 12.

Edwards is no stranger to West Point or law enforcement, as he began serving in 1999.

The West Point native started with the West Point PD and later transferred to Starkville PD, where he worked for 20 years.

He’s been back working in his hometown for a year and a half.

Edwards has worked his way up the ranks from patrol officer, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, assistant chief, and now chief.

He said West Point has always been dear to his heart and a place he has always called home.

“We all, you know, love our community, and being that we all love our community, whatever we can do for the community, we’re here to listen,” Edwards said. “We’re here to be directed in some of the areas, and we’re here to focus on areas that need change. Not all areas in our community need change, but there are some areas that need change. And we want to hear from the community of those areas, and we want to be transparent to them the best way we can. My message to the community is to know that we have their best interests at heart, in our hearts, and we don’t want the community to guess what we’re doing. We want them to see what we’re doing,” said West Point Police Chief Michael Edwards.

Chief Edwards said he has many goals for the department, such as being heavily involved with the community, having a mindset centered on standards and procedures, and to bring aboard more divisions to the department.

