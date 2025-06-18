Michael Guest’s office available for public’s questions in Louisville

Michael Guest's office holds bi-annual Constituent Services Days in District 3 counties that don't have local offices.

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Dealing with government bureaucracy can be frustrating and confusing.

Especially when it feels like an issue is going nowhere.

That’s why Michael Guest’s office holds bi-annual Constituent Services Days.

Guest’s office staff are available in District 3 counties to answer the public’s questions about anything ranging from the IRS to disability benefits.

Constituents were also able to fill out a form to have their issue forwarded to Guest’s office.

Some county officials even showed up to ask about more county-level fire protection.

Kyle Jordan, the District 3 Deputy District Director, said the goal of these events is to hear what the public is saying on the local level.

And of course, to get assistance with whatever issue with the government.

