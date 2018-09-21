Mid-South Forestry Equipment show comes to Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The longest-running, live, in-woods forestry demonstration is back this weekend.

The Mid-South Forestry Equipment show kicked off their 34th year in Starkville Friday.

Businesses show potential customers live demonstrations of their equipment.

People come from all over to look at the equipment, continue their education, and build relationships.

“Well you know anytime there’s an event like this it brings a lot of people from the industry together. It’s exciting, you know, it’s always a good chance to catch up on the buzz is going on in the industry and how people are feeling about where things are going and where the market’s going. It’s exciting when you get this number of machines and this number of people that are passionate about the forestry industry it’s always a fun environment to be a part of,” said Justin McDermott

The equipment show continues through Saturday.