Mid-Week Heat and Rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Into the middle of the week, temperatures are staying hot and rain potential increases.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds will be sticking around overnight, as temperatures drop into the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Another HOT day, with another HEAT ADVISORY in place from 10A-8P! High temperatures will be back in the upper 90s. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. Lows maintain in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY: A slight drop in the highs but still plenty hot outside. Afternoon highs will be in the low to middle 90s. Another afternoon/evening of rain potential across the area. Lows stay around average, in the low 70s.