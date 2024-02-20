Mid-week spring temps, chance of rain Thursday PM

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will continue to climb the next few days. A cold front will bring rain chances Thursday evening.

TUESDAY: Expect a mostly sunny sky and a milder day w/afternoon highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Not as cold! Lows will drop into the 35-40 degree range.

WEDNESDAY: As southerly winds increase, temperatures should easily reach the lower to possibly middle 70s by afternoon. Great weather for afternoon baseball in Starkville!

THURSDAY: The day starts dry, but as a cold front approaches, clouds will increase by afternoon. Scattered showers and possibly a rumble or two are possible during the evening hours. Rain amounts should be generally less than a quarter inch.

FRI-WEEKEND: After a slight, brief dip in temperature Friday, we’re in for more spring-like weather for the weekend. Plenty of sun is in store w/highs in the low 70s both days.