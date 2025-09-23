Mid-week storm potential

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – With the approach of a cold front, the chance for showers and storms will increase. There is potential for some to become strong to severe.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Staying dry for most of the night. Heavier clouds will continue building in from the North/NW. Temperatures will be warm and muggy tonight, in the low to middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Looking at potentially two to three rounds of showers and storms for our Wednesday. There is a Level 1 – Marginal Risk for severe conditions, with the main threat being damaging wind. Round 1 will move in ahead of the main line. The morning round will likely stay to the North of 82, going from about 5a to 10a. There will be the main (broken) line starting up around Noon, in our NW counties. This would be Round 2. This will track NW to SE across the corner throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe, with damaging wind and small sized hail being the highest concerns.

The potential Round 3 would come late night Wednesday and overnight into Thursday morning. This has a bit of a lower chance, depending on how much energy gets used up during the day.

THURSDAY: Isolated rain will be possible the rest of Thursday, as clouds begin to scatter and clear some. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, in the middle 80s. Lows in the middle 60s.