Midweek system brings us back to normal

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A significant chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday is brought about via a system along the gulf coast. While a lessening of drought conditions is a possibility, lowering of highs from the upper 90s to lower 90s and even upper 80s will be something to watch. TUESDAY: We touch the upper 90s Tuesday, thanks to plenty clear skies across the region. The odd shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, although the day will remain mostly dry. Lows touch the lower 70s overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms Wednesday provide opportunity for some drought relief, but also brings some potential for cooler temperatures. Highs max out in the low 90s Wednesday, while overnight temperatures bottom out in the lower 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Rain chances Thursday tack onto whatever manages to fall Wednesday to further aid in drought relief. Some more clouds towards the end of the week helps keep highs in the lower 90s and potentially upper 80s for some. Lows sit in the lower 70s throughout.