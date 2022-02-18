Mike Hainsey retiring from Golden Triangle Regional Airport

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – After more than 19 years as executive director at the Golden Triangle Regional Airport, Mike Hainsey is retiring.

Hainsey has been in the aviation field for more than 45 years, including his time at the airport and a career in the Air Force.

GTR Airport has seen significant growth under Hainsey’s leadership. It added service from both Northwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

Hainsey also led more than 30-million dollars in capital improvement projects, including a major runway expansion, two aircraft parking ramps, and two terminal expansions.

The airport’s current Deputy Director, Matt Doweel, will take over the top job.

Hainsey’s retirement becomes effective in July.