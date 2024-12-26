Mild air continues with increased rain chances by Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures stay well above average over the next several days as rain chances build.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds will continue with isolated, light showers passing through the region. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Expect a mainly cloudy sky with passing light showers through the day, but a good portion of the area will likely end up generally dry. Temperatures will sit in the low 60s by afternoon.

FRIDAY: Heavier showers and a few storms are likely to spread into the area early Friday morning, likely before daybreak. These should continue through at least mid-morning but should gradually fade by midday into the afternoon hours. Severe weather potential remains near zero thanks to limited to no storm energy, but some pockets of downpour activity are likely.

SATURDAY: We’ll be watching for potential stronger activity to develop by Saturday afternoon and evening. Questions remain on how unstable the air may be, so the potential severity of the storms remains in question as well. Stay tuned for updates!

SUNDAY: Any storms from Saturday should be east of the area Sunday, leaving gradually drying conditions by afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 60s.