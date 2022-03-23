Mild and dry week ends with rapid warmup to start next

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Tuesday’s cold front leaves us with cooler temperatures than have been typical over the past few days. Highs start out close to 60, but end up in the upper 70s by the beginning of next week. Lows follow a slightly different path and remain in the 40s throughout much of the next 7 days. No major rain chances are expected over the next week.

WEDNESDAY: The coolest day of the week, Wednesday offers up highs close to and potentially breaking 60. Lows will sit in the low 40s for what will be a cool night outside. Rain chances take a drastic dip, with only the possibility for a few isolated showers.