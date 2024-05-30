Mild and mostly dry Thursday ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances and humidity build into the weekend as temperatures stay in the 80s.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will warm into the mid to low 80s this afternoon, with partly cloudy skies. A shower or two cannot be ruled out for the afternoon, but more than likely we will stay dry. Humidity and dew points will continue to be in a tolerable range, especially for this time of year, keeping things comfortable for any outside activities you may have this afternoon and evening. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 60s, and tomorrow morning should be pleasant before sunrise.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see a slight bump the heat, with peak temperatures reaching into the mid and upper 80s, thanks to partly cloudy skies. Rain chances also increase quite a bit into Friday night likely after dinner time. Models show a line of showers and storms crossing through our area from west to east, passing through between 8pm and midnight. Low temperatures will only dip into the upper 60s due to expected cloud cover.

WEEKEND: Temperatures this weekend will top off in the mid 80s, and the humidity will unfortunately make it back in our area. Thanks to this, our weekend is looking to be fairly rainy for our corner of Mississippi and western Alabama. Saturday we will have our highest chance of rain at 60%, and Sunday takes a slight dip to 40%, accompanied by mostly cloudy conditions.

-Charlie Goldstein