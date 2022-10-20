Mild end of week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Starting today, temperatures are going to continue warming up. This is going to create mild conditions for the end of the week and the weekend.

THURSDAY: Warmer temperatures today compared to the others this week. The temperatures are heading into the middle 60s. Sky conditions will remain clear.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear sky will continue tonight. Overnight low temperatures fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Temperatures heat up about 10 more degrees, heading into the middle 70s. Sunny and clear sky conditions will finish off the week. Friday night football games are going to be cool! Kickoff temperatures will be in the middle 60s, dropping to the upper 50s by the end of the game. Bundle up so you don’t freeze on the metal bleachers! Overnight low temperatures continue dropping into the lower 50s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures remain about average in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds begin rolling in on Saturday. Overnight low temperatures only fall into the middle 50s.