Mild mid-week before next round of precipitation

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- It has been a rainy and cool Tuesday, as overcast clouds stick around. Wednesday is going to dry out some before Thursday’s system moves in. If you have not started preparing for the cold, get ready.

TUESDAY NIGHT: While the rain continues to clear off to the East and Southeast, heavy cloud coverage will be sticking around through the overnight hours. Temperatures tonight are expected to fall into the middle 30s once again.

WEDNESDAY: The middle of the week is going to be drier compared to the beginning and the end. Rain chances fall to 0% for Wednesday. Cloud coverage will lighten some but will remain mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s, while low temperatures will only drop into the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: High temperatures on Thursday will reach the upper 50s before the arctic cold front moves into the Deep South. Sky conditions will return to being overcast. Most of the morning and afternoon will be dry. Following behind the front, mixed precipitation is expected with a 50% chance. Rain showers will arrive before 9 pm. Mixed precipitation, which may include some light snow, will occur between 9 pm and midnight. Once the precipitation moves off to the East, dangerously cold air moves in behind the front. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the tens, currently forecast to be 11 degrees. That is going to be a 40 degree drop between the high and low temperatures for Thursday. Be prepared with the 3 Ps: pipes, pets, and people.

FRIDAY: Black ice is going to be a hazard Friday morning, with overnight precipitation and rapidly dropping temperatures. The cold air remains. High temperatures are going to stay below freezing, in the lower 20s! Cloud coverage will be clearing out. Some light flurries may occur. Overnight low temperatures will be in the teens.

