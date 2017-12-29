“Mild” Saturday, Colder Sunday

***BITTERLY COLD AIR MOVES IN STARTING SUNDAY. BE SURE TO PROTECT YOUR PIPES AND PETS FROM THE HARSH CONDITIONS***

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds is on track. Relatively “mild” highs should top out in the mid to upper 40s. Northerly winds between 5 and 10 mph develop.

SUNDAY: A light wintry mix of flurries, freezing drizzle, sleet, and freezing rain is possible during the morning hours. At this point any accumulations and/or impacts appear to be minor but we’ll keep watching it. Of course, elevated surfaces like bridges would be more susceptible if we do get wintry weather. Temperatures will struggle to around 33° during the day. Clouds will clear out during the afternoon and evening but it’s going to get COLD. The actual air temperature may be down in the low 20s by midnight with wind chill values in the low teens. Bundle up if you’re heading out on the town celebrating New Year’s Eve.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Arctic sunshine is going to be the rule. Look for highs in the upper 20s to perhaps the lower 30s. Morning wind chill values will likely be in single digits with some spots seeing values close to zero.

TUESDAY: Arctic sunshine continues. Morning temperatures may be in the low teens with wind chill values again in the single digits. Afternoon highs should get back to around 32°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and “warmer” highs in the upper 30s to around 40° return. Morning temperatures will be in the teens.

THURSDAY: Another area of Arctic high pressure is going to give us a sunny but cold winter day. Look for highs in the mid 30s. Morning lows will be in the teens.

