Mild temperatures and rain chances

Southerly winds are helping to heighten temperatures and rain chances
Brylee Brown,

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are on the increase as well as rain chances, but New Year’s Day is looking clear!

TONIGHT: Clouds increase, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s.

Tonight

THURSDAY: Expect some sunshine with clouds building in through the day. High temperatures peak in the mid 60s. Spotty showers are likely along with gusty winds from the south.

THIS WEEKEND: Widespread rain presents itself Friday and possibly a few t’storms. Saturday looks a little drier, still scattered showers and rumbles of thunder remain in the forecast. Temperatures stay steady in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows landing in the 50s.

Late Wee Rain

Categories: Featured, Featured Weather, Local News, Weather

This content provided by:

Related

Recipe Concepts