Mild temperatures and rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are on the increase as well as rain chances, but New Year’s Day is looking clear!

TONIGHT: Clouds increase, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Expect some sunshine with clouds building in through the day. High temperatures peak in the mid 60s. Spotty showers are likely along with gusty winds from the south.

THIS WEEKEND: Widespread rain presents itself Friday and possibly a few t’storms. Saturday looks a little drier, still scattered showers and rumbles of thunder remain in the forecast. Temperatures stay steady in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows landing in the 50s.