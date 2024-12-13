Milder weather sets in, rain returns Saturday PM

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures trend above average over the next several days. Rain chances will come along at times as well.

FRIDAY: Expect a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the mid to upper 50s area-wide.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Pleasant but chilly. Passing clouds will continue with overnight lows dipping into the upper 30s after midnight.

SATURDAY: The day begins dry, but clouds will continue thickening through the day. Eventually, rain will develop into northern MS by afternoon and overspread the rest of the region in the evening hours. Rain amounts look to average around one-half inch…nothing too crazy!

SUNDAY: Clouds and occasional light showers will linger into Sunday, but temperatures will stay in the 60s for highs.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be another warm one! Highs should touch 70 degrees ahead of the next round of rain moving in Monday evening. A stronger front could bring additional rain Wednesday and a drop in temperature toward the end of next week.