Military Families share COVID-19 impacts

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It is an adjustment that can be challenging for some.

Having a loved one away in the military during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is moments like these where being next to your loved ones can help you get through these tough times.

But those who have loved ones in the military said the transition has not been easy.

In January, 19-year-old Eli Box began his military career.

After he was sworn into the Mississippi Army National Guard, he was shipped off to basic training.

This was around the same time the corona virus started to make an impact on America.

“When things first started getting really bad around our nation he was really nervous,” said Eli’s mother Jenny Box. “But we continue to tell him you know that we are OK and you know share information with him.”

A few months in, Eli’s parents said he has adjusted.

And the military is doing a good job keeping their personnel safe.

“They really done a lot to do the separation and the social distancing and the quarantining,” said Eli’s father, Mark Box. “You know it is rough but we felt that he’s been pretty safe so far.”

As for Anna Mueller, her experience was challenging at first.

When her husband Michael Mueller was deployed overseas in the fall, the Coronavirus was unheard of.

But by January, the pandemic was taking the world by storm.

Leaving Anna wondering when will be the next time she would hold her husband in her arms.

“I didn’t really expect to get that bad here,” she said. “So when it did I was like ‘oh crap’. “Yeah, you know, after that first presidential address and him being so close to being home I was like ‘ok yeah this is going to affect it somehow’.”

Anna said Michael came home in march, something she is very thankful for.

“Luckily he was at a point where I mean, they didn’t have anything for him to do over there,” she said. “So getting a waiver was pretty easy for him. There’s other people that you know they were even on their way back and they’re still you know having to stay overseas somewhere.”