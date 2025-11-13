Military family continues mission of service

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Many companies like to refer to their employees as family, but for a trio of team members at Lowndes County’s Airbus plant, it’s the truth.

The father and his two sons not only share a common workplace; they also have a shared dedication to service to their community and to their country.

Keith White joined the team in February 2024.

“It’s a true blessing to be able to work with your kids like this after they’re grown. Not a lot of people can say that. I’m a very lucky guy, and the Lord has really blessed me,” said Keith White.

Keith became familiar with Airbus during his 11 years as fire chief for the Golden Triangle Regional Airport.

Before that, he spent nearly three decades as a firefighter in the West Point Fire Department.

His sons, Chase and Nolan White, said his dedication to his community and service inspired them to join the military.

“Every time something came up, he always jumped into action,” said Nolan White, a veteran of the Mississippi Air National Guard.

Nolan White served in the Mississippi Air National Guard from 2016 to 2023, including a 2019 tour in Afghanistan.

“I’m a maintainer, so I maintain the aircraft. That was my part of the mission, keeping the aircraft in the air so we can carry on with the mission,” said Nolan.

After interning, he joined Airbus officially in 2021 as a quality engineer while he was still in the National Guard.

His brother Chase also landed at Airbus.

He currently serves in the Mississippi Air National Guard.

“When I joined the Guard, that’s kind of when I fell in love with aviation, and it really helped me get into a career here, started,” said Chase White.

Chase has been a Flightline Technician for Airbus Helicopters since July 2024.

More than 35% of Airbus’ Lowndes County employees are veterans or active-duty military.

Airbus makes and maintains aircraft for the military, law enforcement, medical purposes and more.

“They all help out in the world, and it feels great to continue all my service in a different way,” said Nolan White.

Airbus completed a contract to build aircraft for the U.S. military in 2023, but it continues to maintain them.

