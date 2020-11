COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – Even the most experienced Columbus drivers are learning something new this week, how to navigate a roundabout.

The Military Road roundabout was opened this morning.

- Advertisement -

Construction crews had shut the intersection down to work on the project.

Drivers will be able to use the Highway 82 on-ramp and exits, even though there is more work to be done.

No word on exactly the construction will be complete.

Work continues on the Main Street roundabout in Columbus.