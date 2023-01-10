Military veterans to be honored with ‘Hometown Heroes Banner Program’

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Tupelo will give its residents a chance to honor true heroes.

The parks and recreation department has partnered with the Tupelo Veteran’s Council for a ‘Hometown Heroes Banner Program’.

For $225, people can display a banner on street lights in honor of a loved one who has served in the military.

The banners will be put down Main Street to Veteran’s Drive and will be up after the Gumtree Art Festival through July 4.

“Tupelo Veteran’s Council, along with park and rec, we partnered and the money we raise will help for improvements in the park. We are always putting up flags and people don’t realize those flags need to be replaced and they cost a lot of money so we’re trying to find ways to replace those flags,” said Leigh Ann Mattox, Tupelo Parks and Rec.

The deadline is February 27.

