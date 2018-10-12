Millcreek Golden Triangle Open House

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-A new school with a specialized mission opened its doors in Lowndes County Friday.

Millcreek has made the move from Starkville to Lowndes County, and its new campus has more classrooms, a gym, and a better place to learn for students.

But that’s not all the school has to offer.

Millcreek has a new name, a new look, and an expanded mission to serve more students.

“We just recently relocated from Starkville. We were Starkville Day Treatment, now we’re Millcreek Golden Triangle Day Treatment, and we serve kids in the Golden Triangle area. We have kids that are referred through child protective services and also the surrounding school districts,” said David Poss.

Millcreek works with children who have trouble functioning in a regular classroom setting.

“Most all of the children either have an emotional disability or EMD ruling as a SPED child, or we have seen some more in the autistic spectrum or ID children which are individuals with developmental delays,” said Ed Hood.

“The kids that are here need much more intensive services than the public schools are able to give them at this time, and so they send them to us,” said Poss.

Their goal is to get them back on track and back in class.

“What we try to do is get them ready and transition them back into the regular school. We want to help them with their issues and get them back into the mainstream. We transition them back to where they will come a couple of days a week with us a couple of days with the school district, and kind of ease them back in over 3 to 4 weeks,” said Poss.

Millcreek operates like a regular school just a little more specialized, and with more individual attention.

“We use software systems, we have smaller classrooms size, we provide psychiatric services. We have a psychiatrist that comes here at least once a month to see the children and provide medication management. We have nursing staff; a nurse that’s here 24 seven to provide medical assistance if need be in any capacity, we provide whatever therapy that the team pretty much determines that child needs,” said Hood.

If parents are interested in their kids going to Millcreek, they need to talk to their school district and their special education director.