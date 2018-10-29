Millennials Poised to be a Power at the Polls

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mid – term elections are next week, and nationwide Millennials are on the verge of passing Baby Boomers as the largest voting bloc. As a group, they make up nearly one-third of voters.

But will they make it to the polls?

Aundrea, the younger generation is taking over the political field. I talked with many today, and most told me they are planning on going out to vote, but some don’t know what they are voting for.

The election is coming up, and for millennials, it’s time for their voices to be heard. But will they speak?

“We had close to 400 come in from Mississippi State they had a drive out of the University, and about 400 I had to process for Mississippi State, and then we’ve had quite a few come in to register to vote also right out of high school things like that are coming in,” said Sheryl Elmore.

Registering is the easy part – getting educated on the issues takes a little more work.

“Really, just government transparency and making sure we’re folding the people accountable for what they say what they stand for and what they plan to do and also education,” said Olivia Chatman.

Rosa Dalomba is a permanent resident but not currently a citizen. She wishes she could have her voice be heard during the election.

“I’ve actually started doing research and said, you know what, I probably need to start looking into becoming a citizen for the simple reason that I want my vote to count, and I think it’s very important, and if you already have that privilege, and you are not utilizing it, because it is a privilege. Because there is a lot of people here who don’t have that and you are not utilizing your privilege and your voice that can affect others that may not have a voice and that privilege that you have,” said Dalomba.

Out of the ten people we talked to only two said they were keeping up with the current races and some weren’t even sure what was on the ballot.

Others say they are still learning about the candidates so they can make an informed decision.

“I have some… probably not as much as I should, but I’m going to work on that a little more towards voting,” said Chatman.

Dalomba says Millenials need to pay attention.

“For young professionals and affects us even In the smallest things and especially in business and the decisions that are made it’s very important for you to know the candidates and their platforms and what they stand for and how if they are elected how would that affect you and your business and your profession,” said Dalomba.

Pew Research Center says only 42% of eligible voters turned out for the 2014 midterm election and only 22% of millennial’s made it to the voting booths.