Millions of dollars pours into Mississippi since last year’s tornadoes

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly $85 million in federal and state has poured into Mississippi since last March’s devastating tornadoes.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided more than $13 million in housing assistance and other needs assistance to homeowners and renters to cover repairs, temporary rentals, personal property losses, and other damages.

$3.5 million of that has gone to Monroe County, while $840,000 has been paid out in Montgomery County.

FEMA is also working to provide RVs, mobile homes, and leased homes and apartments in the six affected counties: Monroe, Montgomery, Carroll, Humphreys, Panola, and Sharkey.

FEMA has obligated more than $51 million to local and state agencies to help cover disaster-related costs for damage, clean-up, and emergency response costs.

And the Small Business Administration has approved more than $20 million in long-term, low-interest disaster loans for homeowners and businesses.

